Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

2 arrested in Britain in suspected assisted suicide case

February 8, 2019 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested two people on suspicion of helping a 94-year-old man end his life.

Police said Friday an 89-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were arrested after police were called to a residence in Lymington, on England’s south coast, where the man’s body was found.

The two suspects have not been identified or charged. Police say they have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Helping someone commit suicide is a criminal offense that carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.