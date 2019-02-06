Listen Live Sports

6-year-old with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer

February 8, 2019 4:44 pm
 
FREEPORT, Texas (AP) — A 6-year-old Houston-area girl with cancer had a dream come true when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

Police in Freeport, Texas, tweeted details of Thursday’s ceremony for Abigail Arias (AR’-ee-ahs). Chief Ray Garivey (gar-ee-VAY’) had learned of Abigail’s interest in law enforcement and swore her in.

Abigail has Wilms’ tumor, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

Abigail wore a custom-made police uniform and stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand while the police chief administered the oath. Freeport is a city of about 12,000 located 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) south of Houston.

Uniformed officers from a number of agencies were on hand for the ceremony.

