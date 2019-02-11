Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Bulgaria, UK to investigate possible poisoning links

February 11, 2019 8:56 am
 
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria and Britain say they will jointly investigate possible connections between a poison attack on a Russian ex-spy in England and the poisoning of the Bulgarian owner of an arms factory in 2015.

Britain’s ambassador to Sofia, Emma Hopkins, said after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and law enforcement officials on Monday that information about the possible poisoning of Emilian Gebrev had been discussed.

“We are working in a joint team and a close partnership, and we are going to find out the facts in this case,” Hopkins told reporters.

“All questions about the national security of the U.K. and Bulgaria are of paramount importance to us, and we will continue this investigation even after Brexit,” she said.

