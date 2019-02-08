Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
CVS Employee charged with stealing diabetes test strips

February 8, 2019 8:21 pm
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man has been arrested on charges of using his job as a buyer for CVS to steal $2.5 million worth of diabetes test strips.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. says 35-year-old Antonio Rivera ordered excess boxes of the test strips for the Rochester CVS store where he worked and sold them to third-party purchasers.

Kennedy says an internal CVS audit could not account for 20,203 boxes of diabetes test strips purchased by Rivera worth approximately $2.5 million.

Prosecutors say a forensic accounting found that payments for the fraudulently obtained test strips had been deposited into Rivera’s bank accounts.

Rivera made an initial appearance before Judge Marian W. Payson on Friday and was released.

An attorney representing Rivera did not return an email seeking comment.

