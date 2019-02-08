Listen Live Sports

Dad believes new info will lead to nursing student’s remains

February 8, 2019 1:06 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fifteen years after 21-year-old Maura Murray disappeared following a car crash in rural New Hampshire, her father believes newly gathered information will lead to her remains.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student left campus Feb. 9, 2004, and drove into New Hampshire. She was last seen on a road that leads to the White Mountain National Forest. Her crashed car was later found.

Fred Murray says cadaver dogs and a radar scan have identified something underneath a basement floor near where his daughter was last seen.

An associate attorney general said authorities are aware of the private search and considering next steps. He said the area was searched by law enforcement previously, including with dogs, and nothing of significance was discovered.

Fred Murray believes his daughter is dead.

___

Associated Press reporter Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont, contributed to this story.

