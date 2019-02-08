Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Dog defends owner from rabid raccoon during Poconos hike

February 8, 2019 12:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUSHKILL, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a hiker in Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains was attacked by a rabid raccoon and defended by his dog, who pulled the varmint off.

A spokeswoman for the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Center says the raccoon “came out of nowhere” and lunged at the 60-year-old man’s legs. Kathleen Sandt tells LehighValleyLive.com it was muddy where the man was hiking and he fell and was bitten several more times by the raccoon.

She says the man’s black lab named Fasha jumped into action, pulling the animal off the owner and immobilizing it.

The dog, named after dog in the Arlo Guthrie’s song “Alice’s Restaurant,” wasn’t harmed in the Jan. 28 attack. The raccoon carcass tested positive for rabies. The man received treatment.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.