Johns Hopkins accused of retaliating over union effort

February 15, 2019 7:54 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board accuses Johns Hopkins Hospital officials of retaliating against two nurses involved in an effort to unionize.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the National Nurses United union complaint accuses the hospital of treating the nurses with hostility for their unionizing work, which started last year. It also accuses Hopkins of firing one of the nurses, who it says was seven months pregnant at the time and had requested family leave. That nurse, who’s black, also accuses the hospital of racial discrimination.

Hopkins spokesman Ken Willis says the hospital believes the claims lack merit. The nurses previously complained about other labor law violations including union interference to the labor board, which scheduled a hearing in that case for next month.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

