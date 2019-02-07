Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials

February 7, 2019 2:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson said Thursday it will start giving the list price of its prescription drugs in television ads.

The company would be the first drugmaker to take that step.

The health care giant will begin with its popular blood thinner, Xarelto, said Scott White, head of J&J’s North American pharmaceutical marketing. By late March, commercials will give the pill’s list price plus typical out-of-pocket costs. The information will appear on screen at the end of the commercial and include a website where people can enter insurance information to get more specific costs.

Without insurance, Xarelto costs $450 to $540 per month, depending on the pharmacy. About 1 million Xarelto prescriptions are filled in the U.S. each month.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

J&J’s move comes amid growing scrutiny of soaring brand-name drug prices — and follows a Trump administration proposal to require list prices in TV ads. The pharmaceutical industry opposes that, arguing few people pay the high list prices. Some people’s out-of-pocket costs, though, are based on list prices.

The main drugmaker trade group instead recommends TV ads start listing a website that gives possible out-of-pocket costs and list prices. Last month, Eli Lilly started doing so, in ads for diabetes medicine Trulicity.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.