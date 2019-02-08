Listen Live Sports

LA to pay $6.1M to motorcyclist over pothole crash

February 8, 2019 7:55 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles will pay $6.1 million to a motorcyclist who hit potholes and crashed, leaving him with a serious brain injury.

The Los Angeles Times says the City Council voted the money for the settlement Friday.

Philip Ramon Alvarez sued the city over a 2015 crash in San Pedro. He crashed after hitting a series of potholes in the roadway.

His attorney, Santo Riccobono, said the holes were caused by city employees using surveying equipment.

Alvarez was 26 at the time.

His attorney says Alvarez can walk but he can’t work and will need to rely on his family and caretakers for life.

