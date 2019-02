$1M bond set for suspect accused of setting deputy on fire

By The Associated Press

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a man charged with setting an Ohio sheriff’s deputy on fire, causing serious burns when the deputy and other officers tried to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Forty-five-year-old Jay Brannon appeared in court Friday afternoon in Ravenna after being charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

The Record-Courier reports Portage County Sheriff David Doak says Sgt. James Acklin suffered burns to 20 percent of his body when Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at him. That happened Thursday in a garage in Rootstown Township, 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

A message seeking comment was left with Brannon’s attorney.

Two deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

Doak says Acklin is just 70 days from retiring.

