Man sues over job rejection due to medical marijuana

February 12, 2019 12:16 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose bid to become a firefighter in the state’s largest city was rejected because he uses medical marijuana has sued.

The Connecticut Post reports that James Bulerin III says in his lawsuit that he passed all eligibility requirements to become a Bridgeport firefighter, but he was denied after he tested positive for marijuana.

His lawyer, Thomas Bucci, says Bulerin has a medical marijuana card, and his client’s undisclosed condition does not affect his ability to serve as a firefighter.

Bucci says as long as he’s not using pot during work hours, his client cannot be denied the employment opportunity under state law.

Assistant City Attorney John Bohannon declined to comment on the case.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

