Maryland doctor accused of sex misconduct loses license

February 21, 2019 4:36 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland allergy doctor has lost his license over what the state Board of Physicians determined was immoral and sexual misconduct with three teenage girls.

The Baltimore Sun reports the board says it began investigating Surender K. Vaswani in 2017 and made a final determination in January after reviewing the girl’s allegations.

The board, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by doctors in Maryland, says the teens accused Vaswani of touching them inappropriately during exams. He treated patients in Columbia and Westminster, and the allegations span from 2009 to 2016.

An administrative law judge recommended Vaswani’s license be revoked for three years and that he complete therapy before reinstatement.

Court records say Vaswani denied the allegations and appealed the board’s decision. The Sun says he didn’t respond to requests for comment.

