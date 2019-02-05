Listen Live Sports

No charges for administrator of flooded Texas nursing home

February 5, 2019 5:23 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has decided not to indict the administrator of a Southeast Texas nursing home where police found 74 senior citizens living in floodwaters during Tropical Storm Harvey.

A police affidavit says Jeff Rosetta didn’t act to prevent the injury of residents who were stranded in murky floodwaters at Lake Arthur Place in Port Arthur in August 2017. The affidavit accused Rosetta of resisting efforts to evacuate the center, and he had to be handcuffed until everyone was rescued from the property.

Port Arthur police executed a search warrant at the nursing home in September 2017.

The Jefferson County grand jury decided Monday to not indict Rosetta, but didn’t provide an explanation.

Rosetta hasn’t returned a message left for him at Senior Care Centers, which owns Lake Arthur Place.

