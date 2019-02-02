Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oklahoma: Milo the puppy with wrong-way paws improving

February 2, 2019 2:02 pm
 
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A puppy named Milo born with his front paws facing up instead of down has had another procedure as veterinarians in Oklahoma try to help the dog learn to walk.

A statement from the Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in Stillwater says Milo was released Friday but still needs therapy. Officials with an animal rescue group, Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary , are caring for Milo.

Dr. Erik Clary says Milo, apparently part beagle and coonhound, suffered from congenital elbow dislocation. Clary did Milo’s first surgery Jan. 9, inserting pins in the dog’s elbows to realign the joints.

The splints and pins were removed Monday. Clary says the alignment appears to be working but Milo still needs rehab to improve joint function and strengthen his limb muscles.

