Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Plea hearing delayed again for suspect in teen’s rape, death

February 21, 2019 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who admitted to the rape, murder and dismemberment of a 14-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital for high blood pressure, and his plea hearing was interrupted again.

Jacob Sullivan was in the courthouse Thursday when he complained of a headache. Medical personnel rushed him to the hospital after finding his blood pressure was high.

Prosecutors say Sullivan raped and killed Grace Packer in a plot with her adoptive mother. Sara Packer’s lawyer says she intends to plead guilty in the case.

Sullivan first entered a guilty plea on Tuesday , but was hospitalized several hours into the proceeding with high blood pressure. A winter storm closed the courthouse on Wednesday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A judge must accept Sullivan’s plea for it to become official. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.