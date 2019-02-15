Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Teen sickened after schoolmate gives her marijuana edible

February 15, 2019 7:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has been accused of giving edible marijuana gummy bears to some classmates at her school, causing another girl to be hospitalized.

The investigation began last week after a 14-year-old Fair Lawn girl became ill after school and police were called. The girl was taken to a hospital and told Fair Lawn police a classmate had given her a gummy bear that supposedly would “stop her from stressing out.”

The item was determined to be a marijuana edible. Authorities soon learned the edibles were also given to other students during school hours.

The 13-year-old is now facing charges. But her name and further details on the charges have not been disclosed.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities have not released the name of the school.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.