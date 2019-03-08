Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

100 guinea pigs found in Mississippi home near dog skeletons

March 8, 2019 10:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police investigating a burglary in Mississippi followed their noses to a trailer where they found 100 guinea pigs and the skeletal remains of more than one dog.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Gulfport police have charged the owner with animal cruelty. Police say she wasn’t selling the animals, and it’s unclear why she had so many.

Officers were investigating a burglary in the mobile home and RV community on Thursday when they smelled something foul.

The director of animal services for the Humane Society of South Mississippi says conditions inside the woman’s trailer were “deplorable,” with kennels filled with waste stacked floor to ceiling.

Advertisement

Director Casey Harrison says the animals will be evaluated and made available for adoption when possible. Police did not identify the woman.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.