Baby boom x 2: More hospital nurses announce pregnancies

March 29, 2019
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The stork will be making even more trips to a Maine hospital.

This week, all except one of the nine pregnant labor and delivery nurses at Maine Medical Center showed off their baby bumps in a photo shared widely on social media. The infants are expected to arrive between April and July.

Not to be outdone, the emergency department announced that 12 nurses will become parents, too.

Nurse Melanie Ann Smithgall posted a photo Wednesday showing nine of 11 pregnant nurses. Two were absent from the photo, along with an expectant father who works as a nurse.

The group of 11’s due dates range from April to October.

