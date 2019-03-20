Listen Live Sports

Officer responds after boy calls 911 over missing teddy bear

March 20, 2019 5:07 pm
 
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer came to the rescue after a 12-year-old boy with autism who lost his teddy bear called 911 for help.

Woodbridge Police Officer Khari Manzini arrived at Ryan Paul’s home Saturday after the boy called and hung up the phone.

Manzini says his training in autism response kicked in, and he helped Ryan search for the missing bear.

Manzini says they found the bear, named Freddy, and it is back in safe hands.

Ryan’s father, Robert Paul, later thanked the officer for responding, saying he was “gracious and understanding.”

Robert Paul says he is proud his son knew what to do in an emergency. He says they just need to “fine-tune” when it actually gets used.

