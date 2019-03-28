Listen Live Sports

State: Care center where 11 kids died can resume admissions

March 28, 2019 3:34 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey nursing home where 11 children died following a viral outbreak last year can now resume admitting pediatric ventilator patients.

A ban imposed by state health officials more than four months ago was lifted Wednesday. The decision came after they approved the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation’s plans to control infectious disease outbreaks.

There are 62 children at the facility in Haskell, which is licensed to provide care to 92 ventilator-dependent children and 135 adults.

A federal report stated the outbreak that occurred last year was made worse because those in charge didn’t plan for such an outbreak and didn’t react fast enough. The center strongly disputes the report and is appealing.

One staff member and 36 children were ultimately diagnosed with a particularly severe strain of adenovirus.

