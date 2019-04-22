Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Children sickened in Pakistan after polio vaccinations

April 22, 2019 10:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of school children in Pakistan were taken to hospitals Monday complaining of nausea and vomiting after being given polio vaccinations, officials said.

They said angry family members responded by storming a local health facility in Peshawar and setting it ablaze.

The incident deals another blow to efforts to eradicate the disease, which have been hindered by widespread distrust in some areas. Islamic extremists have targeted polio workers and stoked conspiracy theories that the vaccinations are part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslims.

Pakistan, neighboring Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries where polio is still endemic.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.