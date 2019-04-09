Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

DC children’s hospital confirms 3 cases of norovirus

April 9, 2019 4:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A children’s hospital in Washington, D.C., says three of its patients have tested positive for norovirus, a highly contagious gastrointestinal bug.

HSC Health Care System President Nathaniel Beers tells The Washington Post that no new cases had surfaced at the HSC Pediatric Center for 72 hours as of Sunday afternoon. Pediatric center officials say they’re working with the District health department to contain the virus.

Beers says the cause of the outbreak is unclear, but the hospital has additional safeguards in place to contain it. The safeguards include baring visits by children younger than 12 and requiring staff with symptoms to remain off-duty until 48 after the symptoms are resolved.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says outbreaks of the virus most often happen between November and April.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.