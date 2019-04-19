Listen Live Sports

Idaho, Utah passengers had possible hepatitis A exposure

April 19, 2019 6:15 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho say anyone who used an on-board restroom during a Greyhound bus trip from Salt Lake City to Boise on April 10 might have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The Central District Health Department in Idaho is asking anyone who used the restroom to contact them to get information about potential exposure.

The district says riders on the bus from Utah to Idaho who were exposed could receive a vaccine to protect them from the virus through April 23.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver spread through the feces of an infected person.

Most infected adults suffer fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice — symptoms that usually end within two months of infection.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com

