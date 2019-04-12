Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Jailed man dies from undiagnosed leukemia in Missouri

April 12, 2019 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner says leukemia killed a Missouri jail inmate whose health deteriorated before he was found dead in his cell.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Lamar Catchings wasn’t diagnosed until after he died on March 1 in the St. Louis County jail. He’d been jailed for 11 months on assault and armed criminal action charges.

A medical examiner report obtained through a public record request says he most likely had an aggressive form of leukemia in which too many immature blood-forming cells, called promyelocytes, accumulate in the blood and bone marrow. Blood tests can be used to diagnose the condition, which is considered the most curable form of adult leukemia.

The County Council’s Justice, Health and Welfare Committee chairwoman, Rochelle Walton Gray, says the death raises “more questions about procedures that were apparently not followed.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.