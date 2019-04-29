Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Man’s pickup explodes at Burger King drive-thru

April 29, 2019 12:20 pm
 
BEEBE, Ark. (AP) — A man who was driving his pickup truck through a central Arkansas Burger King drive-thru has suffered severe burns after the vehicle exploded at the window.

Ron Daniel told KARK that he had just picked up a propane tank Friday and decided to stop for a couple burgers when he heard a hissing sound and realized the tank was leaking. As he went turn the tank’s valve off, it burst into flames.

Daniel, 78, said he walked a few feet away to wait for emergency services. Soon after, the truck exploded.

No one else was injured in the fireball but the truck was destroyed. Daniel said his body is covered in blisters.

Beebe is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The Associated Press

