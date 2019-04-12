Listen Live Sports

Maryland confirms its first case of measles for 2019

April 12, 2019 9:48 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The spread of measles cases has reached Maryland.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday that the Maryland Department of Health has identified a laboratory-confirmed measles infection in a state resident. The department did not release where that person lives.

The state has asked doctors to be vigilant about measles. The disease is an acute viral respiratory illness characterized by early symptoms of fever, cough and conjunctivitis. It’s followed by a rash that appears about two weeks after exposure and spreads from the hairline to the face to the torso and extremities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 465 cases this year. That’s the second-highest total since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. almost two decades ago.

