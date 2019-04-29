Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
5 in hospital after fight at Utah psychiatric youth center

April 29, 2019 5:09 pm
 
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Five people were hospitalized after a fight broke out at a Utah youth psychiatric center that took officers from several police agencies about an hour to bring under control, police said Monday.

Another 20 people, including three staffers, were treated at the scene for minor injuries in the melee Sunday night at the Red Rock Canyon School residential treatment center in the small southwestern Utah city St. George, authorities said.

Most of the injuries were bumps and bruises but one person required staples after being hit in the back of the head with a blunt object, said St. George police Officer Tiffany Atkin.

The brawl started as a fight between two students at the center for youths between ages 12 and 18, Atkin said.

Five teenagers were taken into juvenile custody on suspicion of assault, criminal mischief and inciting a riot, and another seven were questioned and could face future charges, she said.

The school did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

