Nearly 700 from LA universities still in measles quarantine

April 27, 2019 4:24 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 700 people possibly exposed to measles at two Los Angeles universities are still quarantined three days after health officials ordered the precautions to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

A spokesman for California State University, Los Angeles, said Saturday that 106 staff members and 550 students have been told to stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Thirty students and employees from the University of California, Los Angeles, remain quarantined.

Those under quarantine were possibly exposed to a person with measles on each campus earlier this month.

Many people have been cleared after proving their immunity with medical records or tests.

The quarantines mark one of the most sweeping efforts by health officials to contain the nation’s measles outbreak, where cases have reached a 25-year high .

