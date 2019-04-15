Listen Live Sports

New campaign seeks to help pregnant opioid users

April 15, 2019 5:01 am
 
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A new campaign has launched in Virginia to help pregnant mothers who abuse opioids or other drugs.

The Roanoke Times reports that several groups have partnered to launch an effort to connect women with recovery programs.

The program is called “Mother-up” and its website is mother-up.org. Participating groups include the Children’s Trust, Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Lisa Denny, director of child abuse prevention for Children’s Trust Roanoke Valley, said the campaign will direct women to resources that “aren’t necessarily punitive.” She said some women who are on drugs while pregnant don’t tell their doctors because they fear having their babies taken away.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

