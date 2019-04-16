Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

North Macedonia declares measles epidemic

April 16, 2019 9:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s health authorities have declared a nationwide measles epidemic in the small Balkan country after more than 960 cases were registered since the beginning of this year.

Vladimir Mikic, an epidemiologist at the Health Ministry commission for infectious diseases, said Tuesday that in response to the epidemic, unvaccinated children would not be admitted to day care centers, and additional resources would be made available for vaccination programs.

Health authorities had earlier warned the public of the risks of popular anti-vaccination campaigns in North Macedonia. According to the Public Health Institute, more than 11,000 pre-school children have not been vaccinated and three babies have died due to complications from the disease.

An epidemic had previously been declared in six regions of the country, including the capital, Skopje.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.