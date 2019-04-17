Listen Live Sports

Police officer dodges injury when door sideswiped

April 17, 2019 7:36 am
 
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A police officer in New Jersey narrowly avoided serious injury when a passing car struck his patrol vehicle’s door.

Body-camera video showed what happened Sunday night as the Burlington Township officer attempted to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. The camera captured the sound of the crash. The door was nearly ripped off its hinges. The officer was not harmed.

Lt. James Sullivan tells the Courier Post of Cherry Hill the police cruiser was partially parked in the road because the shoulder was very narrow.

The motorist remained on the scene and was ticketed for violating New Jersey’s “Move Over Law.” The law requires motorists to slow down or move into another lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

