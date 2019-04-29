Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

UN conference to consider plan to minimize plastic waste

April 29, 2019 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Over 180 countries have opened a U.N.-backed conference on waste and hazardous chemicals amid hopes it could produce a sweeping agreement toward minimizing generation of plastic waste, which has formed a gigantic mass of litter floating in the ocean.

Rolph Payet of the United Nations Environment Program says he hasn’t heard “any serious objections” among participants in the two-week Geneva conference starting Monday to a proposal issued last year by Norway, which also aims to improve management of plastic waste flows between countries.

If approved, the proposal would require 186 countries who have agreed to the Basel Convention on hazardous waste to take steps toward those goals.

Attendees are also expected to consider a ban on perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, that has been blamed for increased cancer risks.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.