Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

30 dead deer found at Utah landfill starved, died of disease

May 31, 2019 2:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials have determined that more than 30 deer found near a landfill in northeastern Utah died from starvation, diseases and other causes.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said Friday said officials found plastic bags and latex gloves in some of the deers’ remains but say the main culprit for their deaths was a harsh winter.

Officials learned of the dead deer after hikers shared photos of them strewn across a road near the landfill in the small city of Coalville.

Summit County Solid Waste Division superintendent Tim Loveday said deer come to the area seeking food but become sick after eating trash blowing from the landfill.

Advertisement

Hadley said officials are working to craft a plan to help prevent deer from getting into the landfill.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.