Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Bald eagle died of lead poisoning in Montana’s Glacier Park

May 1, 2019 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A bald eagle found dead in Montana’s Glacier National Park died of lead poisoning.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the female bird was discovered near a creek in in February.

Similar deaths of eagles due to lead poisoning were reported in the same vicinity of Glacier National Park in 2012 and in Yellowstone National Park in December.

Officials say eagles are scavengers as well as predators and sometimes feed on other animals that have been shot using lead ammunition.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Park biologists sent the emaciated bird’s carcass to the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, for evaluation after an initial assessment found no signs of gunshot wounds or other trauma.

The eagle had signs of lead poisoning including a distended gallbladder filled with viscous, green bile.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.