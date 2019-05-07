Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health officials say NYC measles cases reach 466

May 7, 2019 6:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of measles cases in New York City has reached 466 since the outbreak began in October.

The city’s health department said Tuesday that 43 new cases were recorded since it last reported figures in April.

The new cases include two public school students who do not identify as members of the Orthodox Jewish community, but had religious exemptions that allowed them to attend school without being vaccinated.

Health officials said the children, who live in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, did not attend school while infectious.

Orthodox Jewish communities in the Williamsburg and Borough Park sections of Brooklyn account for most measles cases in the city.

Health officials say 84 individuals in Williamsburg have received summonses subject to fines for not complying with a mandatory vaccination order.

