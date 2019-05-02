Listen Live Sports

More bald eagles found dead, possibly poisoned in Maryland

May 2, 2019 7:19 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A great horned owl and at least seven bald eagles have been found dead along Maryland’s Eastern Shore this year, reminding officials of the eagles found fatally poisoned in the area in 2016.

The Baltimore Sun reports state and federal wildlife officials are investigating the deaths, saying the Delmarva Peninsula has a “systemic” illegal poisoning problem. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that furthers the investigation.

This year’s first known poisoning happened in March. Authorities believe the birds were killed with the pesticide carbofuran, which was essentially banned from the nation’s market partly due to it being lethal to birds. Authorities say the birds may have eaten bait laced with the pesticide, which is sometimes sold under the name Furadan.

