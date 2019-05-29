Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Police: Pakistani man kills HIV positive wife in south

May 29, 2019 2:46 pm
 
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say they have arrested a man who killed his HIV-positive wife and hung her body from a tree in southern Sindh province, where hundreds of people have tested positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s incident took place in the town of Sikarpur, 75 kilometers (45 miles) northeast of Larkana district, which has been struck by an HIV epidemic. The outbreak was detected in March when increasing numbers of people began coming to a hospital.

Local police chief Sajid Siddozai says the woman tested positive for HIV recently and her husband suspected she had sex with some other person.

Police recently arrested a doctor to determine whether he intentionally spread the disease in Larkana, where authorities registered over 23,000 HIV cases in 2017.

