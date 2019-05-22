Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Quarantine at Michigan women’s prison after scabies outbreak

May 22, 2019 10:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a new scabies outbreak at Michigan’s only prison for women led to a quarantine at the facility so inmates could get treatment.

The Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that a residential unit at Huron Valley prison near Ypsilanti was placed under quarantine Friday. The Detroit Free Press reports 83 prisoners in the unit were treated for the parasitic mites that burrow under the skin and lay eggs.

MLive.com reports the unit returned to normal operations Saturday. Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the hope “is that we contain this and it doesn’t spread any further.”

The department was sued in April , with the lawsuit saying prisoners suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because officials took more than a year to diagnose and properly treat an earlier scabies outbreak .

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.