Students accused of putting bodily fluids in teachers’ food

May 20, 2019 3:23 pm
 
POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating accusations that students at an Ohio middle school put bodily fluids into food that was then served to teachers.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says that office is investigating reports of students putting urine and semen into crepes eaten by teachers at Hyatts Middle School in Powell. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Whited says school officials notified authorities of the allegations Thursday.

Whited says any students found to have put fluids in the food could face felony assault charges.

Authorities haven’t said how many students may have been involved or how many teachers ate the food.

An Olentangy Local School District statement says anyone violating school policies will be held accountable.

District spokeswoman Kristyn Wilson says the food was prepared as part of a family consumer science class.

