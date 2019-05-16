Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman accused of trying to kill baby set for evaluation

May 16, 2019 1:11 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman accused of faking her infant daughter’s kidnapping and trying to kill her is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the attorney representing 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden says she could stay at the UNC Center for Women’s Mood Disorders, which treats women with moderate to severe postpartum depression and perinatal mood disorders.

A judge has to sign a consent order before Madden is transferred. Henderson County District Attorney Greg Newman says he anticipated that Madden’s legal team would request an evaluation, adding that he agreed to the transfer because Madden will remain in custody under a secured bond.

Madden said the infant was kidnapped, but Henderson County authorities said that claim quickly unraveled and she was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

