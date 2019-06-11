Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
$11M grant seeks to prevent cervical cancer in Appalachia

June 10, 2019 12:14 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Cancer Institute has gifted 10 Appalachian health systems a total of $11 million for cervical cancer prevention programs.

News outlets report the grant was announced last week in collaboration with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, Ohio State University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Virginia.

The Intelligencer reports the grant will help families at-risk of cervical cancer in these states. The effort will focus on prevention of the causes of the cervical cancer, including smoking, human papillomavirus (HPV) and a lack of cervical cancer screening. The funds will go toward initiatives such as smoking cessation classes and HPV screenings.

A Cancer Institute official says that West Virginia has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer and the highest adult smoking rate in the country.

