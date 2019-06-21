Listen Live Sports

Alternative medicine therapist in Radford facing charges

June 21, 2019 6:31 am
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in southwest Virginia have charged an practitioner of alternative medicine with 65 counts of performing procedures without a license.

The Roanoke Times reports that Martin Riding of Radford has been indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor violations.

Police said Riding has performed numerous invasive medical procedures he did not lot have a license to conduct. The 66-year-old is not a doctor and operates a clinic called Renew For Life from his home.

Riding’s clinic has advertised services ranging from breast lump draining procedures to relationship counseling. He did not immediately comment to the Times.

