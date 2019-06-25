Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Correction: Missouri Research Complex story

June 25, 2019 9:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — In a story June 24 about a new University of Missouri health institute, The Associated Press erroneously reported the projected opening of the center. It is expected to open in 2021, not 2012.

A corrected version of the story is below:

University of Missouri System touts new health institute

University of Missouri System officials say a new health institute focused on personalized medicine should bring hope to Missourians suffering from deadly diseases

Advertisement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri System officials say a new health institute focused on personalized medicine should bring hope to Missourians suffering from deadly diseases.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

The official groundbreaking for the $220.8 million NextGen Precision Health Institute was held on Friday at the University of Missouri campus.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the center is expected to open in October 2021. It is the first research facility opened on the Columbia campus since the Bond Life Sciences Center opened in 2004.

System President Mun Choi said the center will predict, prevent and cure cancer, neurological and vascular diseases. Current researchers at the system’s other campuses and health facilities will collaborate with researchers at the new institute.

The center received $10 million from the state this year. The university has pledged $50 million.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.