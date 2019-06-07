Listen Live Sports

Documents: Nursing home worker stole jewelry from patient

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Charging documents say a suburban Kansas City nursing home worker stole rings valued at nearly $10,000 from a 99-year-old dementia patient by using lotion to slip them from the woman’s hands in the middle of the night.

The Kansas City Star reports that 23-year-old Leah Anne Goodall was arrested Saturday ahead of her preliminary hearing. The certified nursing assistant is charged with mistreatment of an elder.

A daughter of the elderly woman noticed her mother was missing four rings in April 2018. Court documents say staff at the Overland Park, Kansas, nursing home, told her that Goodall had cared for her mother the previous day and didn’t return to work.

When officers told her there was surveillance video of the room, Goodall allegedly admitted to taking the rings. They have been returned.

Information from: The Kansas City Star

