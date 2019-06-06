Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
Federal labor board issues order in nurses’ union effort

June 6, 2019 9:00 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Nurses at Johns Hopkins Hospital say they intend to pursue unionization following a settlement between the hospital and a federal labor board.

Media outlets report the settlement resolves charges filed by National Nurses United with the National Labor Relations accusing the hospital of unfair labor practices. Hopkins denied the accusations.

Under the settlement, Hopkins management must post signs by June 14 in the hospital affirming the nurses’ right to unionize.

Nurse Alex Laslett said in a statement that a union will provide nurses with the protection they need “to advocate freely for the best care for our patients.” Nurses say they want union representation for several reasons, including chronic turnover and poor staffing.

Spokeswoman Kim Hoppe reiterated in a statement that the labor board didn’t determine the hospital violated federal labor law.

