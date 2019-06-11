Listen Live Sports

Finding: Woman who fell in NYC subway died of natural causes

June 11, 2019 8:15 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City medical examiner has determined that a woman who fell down Manhattan subway stairs with her 1-year-old daughter died of natural causes.

The medical examiner said on Monday that 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson’s death in January was caused by heart and thyroid problems. Her child was unharmed.

The office previously had stated that it appeared the Stamford, Connecticut resident’s death was related to a pre-existing medical condition.

Nonetheless, the incident prompted complaints about the lack of accessibility in the subway system. Only about a quarter of the city’s 472 subway stations have elevators, and the elevators that do exist are often out of service. The problem also makes it difficult for people in wheelchairs to use the subways, and disability-rights activists have staged frequent protests over the issue.

