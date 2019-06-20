Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Georgia woman fatally bit by rattlesnake while gardening

June 20, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WAVERLY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman who was bitten by a rattlesnake while gardening has died.

News outlets report 62-yaer-old Priscilla Meridith was bitten last month and suffered an allergic reaction and heart attack that left her in a medically induced coma she never woke up from.

Meridith’s family says she suffered the heart attack and organ failure while she was hospitalized. She died last week.

Relatives say Meridith wasn’t given anti-venom while treated at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus, as hospital staff said Meridith was allergic. The hospital’s emergency medical director, Dr. Mohsen Aklaghi, says staff followed Georgia Poison Control recommendations.

Advertisement

Poison Control Managing Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez tells WJAX-TV that allergic patients can still be given antivenom if they’re “good candidates” based factors including medical history and vital signs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.