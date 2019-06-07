Listen Live Sports

Indiana woman sentenced to probation in fake cancer scam

June 7, 2019 10:58 am
 
MARION, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana woman who authorities say lied to friends and family about having cancer has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The Chronicle-Tribune reports 41-year-old Tina Fonseca Stanley of Marion was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to one felony count of theft. Seven additional theft counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Authorities say Stanley started telling people about a breast cancer diagnosis in December 2016 and she raised money for her supposed treatments, selling “Team Tina” T-shirts and “Tina Strong” wrist bracelets. She was arrested in the spring of 2017 after friends became suspicious.

Deputy prosecutor Jerad Marks, who handled the plea deal for the state, said: “The depth of damage that this woman has caused to the community cannot be measured.”

Information from: Chronicle-Tribune, http://www.chronicle-tribune.com

