Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Judge rules federal prison must treat inmate’s breast cancer

June 12, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered the federal prison system to make sure a North Carolina woman gets timely treatment for breast cancer while she is incarcerated in Alabama.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that a judge admonished federal officials for what she called a ‘longstanding failure’ to make sure 47-year-old Angela Beck gets the cancer treatments she needs.

The Monday order would require prison officials to coordinate with medical providers to get tests and treatment for Beck, who is serving almost 14 years for drug and firearms offenses.

Beck filed a federal lawsuit, saying her prison in Alabama waited over eight months to get a biopsy after she found a lump in her breast in August 2017, then another two months to schedule surgery.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.