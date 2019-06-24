Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Jury awards more than $3M in Michigan bogus epilepsy case

June 24, 2019 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $3 million to a woman who was misdiagnosed with epilepsy, one of hundreds of people to accuse a Detroit-area doctor of malpractice.

Jurors on Monday said Dr. Yasser Awaad breached the standard of care in his treatment of Mariah Martinez. Oakwood Medical Center was found negligent in its supervision of him.

Martinez says the verdict lifts a “big weight” from her shoulders. Lawyers for Awaad and Oakwood declined to comment.

Martinez, now 26 years old, was told she had epilepsy at age 9. Awaad said EEG tests that measure brain waves revealed abnormalities. But after four years, another doctor found her results were normal.

Advertisement

Awaad and Oakwood will likely ask that the jury’s award be reduced because it exceeds a cap under Michigan law.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.